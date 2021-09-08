Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

