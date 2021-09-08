eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

EBAY stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

