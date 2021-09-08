Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

