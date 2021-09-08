Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.