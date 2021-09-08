Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 226,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 99,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

