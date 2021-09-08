Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

