Edgeless 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Edgeless has a market cap of $604,869.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

