eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 3,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,385. The stock has a market cap of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

