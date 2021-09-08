Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,175. Elastic has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.