Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Empire has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

