Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 86,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

