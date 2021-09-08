Endeavour Mining plc Announces Variable Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of EDV opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDV. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.58.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

