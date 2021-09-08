Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,960 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.21% of Energy Transfer worth $61,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 117,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.