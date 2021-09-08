Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,200 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000.

Shares of BATS QPFF opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52.

