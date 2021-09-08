Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,076 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Health & Science University lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

