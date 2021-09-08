Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 223,314 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.