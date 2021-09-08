Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

