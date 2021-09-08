Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

