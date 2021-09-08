Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1,238.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

JEPI stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

