Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $269.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,834 shares of company stock worth $70,220,728. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

