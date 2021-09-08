Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

