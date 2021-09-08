Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

