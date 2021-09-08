Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,634. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

