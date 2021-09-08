Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.