Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 5.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.60. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,708. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.