European Biotech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 13th (NASDAQ:EBACU)

European Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. European Biotech Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ EBACU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. European Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.