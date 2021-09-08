Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

