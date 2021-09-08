EvenCoin Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $57,907.22 and approximately $178,123.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00698454 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001427 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.06 or 0.01219563 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.