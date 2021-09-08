Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.35 ($33.35) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

