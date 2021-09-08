Exeedme (XED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.42 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $37.42 million and $1.36 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

