Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 3.4%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPGF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

