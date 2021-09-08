F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.
FXLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,520. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
