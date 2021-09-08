FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1.41 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

