Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

