Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. 5,072,322 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

