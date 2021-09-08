Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, reaching $192.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.44. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.34 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

