Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.32. 28,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

