Fantom (FTM) Price Up 113.2% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 113.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $2.97 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

