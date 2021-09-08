Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,142. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

