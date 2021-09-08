Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

