FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

