FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $227.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

