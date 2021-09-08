Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of FNCL stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

