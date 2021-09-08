Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

