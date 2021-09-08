Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32.

