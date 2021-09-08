Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 343.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 943,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,550,000 after acquiring an additional 730,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

