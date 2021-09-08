Fifth Third Bancorp Has $327,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

