Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of QLD opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

