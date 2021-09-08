Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

BUG stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

