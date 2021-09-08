Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,014 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Livent were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,537,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 763,009 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -286.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

